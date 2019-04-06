Muncy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, three RBI, a walk and a run scored to help the Dodgers to a 10-6 victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Muncy had a monster day at the dish against Colorado, as he fell a double short of the cycle while driving in three of the Dodgers' 10 runs. It was a welcome showing for the 28-year-old, who was off to a slow start to the season coming off last year's breakout 35-homer campaign. With this performance, he bumped his slugging percentage up to a healthy .542 through 24 at-bats.