Muncy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Muncy gave the Dodgers an early lead with an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning and added a solo shot to bring the team to within one run in the eighth. That homer gave the third baseman an extra-base hit in nine straight games, tying a franchise record. Muncy has hit safely in 10 consecutive contests overall, slashing .341/.413/.707 with three homers, six doubles, 13 RBI and eight runs over that stretch.