Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Muncy (oblique) to return from the 10-day injured list either Tuesday or Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Roberts said the same timeline applies to Cody Bellinger (hamstring), so the Dodgers should return two of their top hitters to the lineup at some point during their three-game series with the Padres that begins Monday. Muncy was able to play in a simulated game over the weekend and looks to be progressing well from the right oblique strain that forced him to the IL on June 12.