Dodgers' Max Muncy: Fields groundballs, begins swinging

Muncy (wrist) fielded groundballs and began swinging at soft toss Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy took his first steps toward returning to action with light baseball activities Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts has suggested that Muncy could return to game action as early as next week. The 29-year-old has not played since suffering a small crack in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Aug. 28.

