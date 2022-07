Muncy went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Muncy is starting to find his power again, as he's homered three times in his last seven games. He was productive across the board Tuesday, but that's been a rarity for the infielder in 2022. For the season, he's at a .171/.326/.327 slash line with eight homers, one steal, 25 RBI and 32 runs scored through 261 plate appearances.