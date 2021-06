Muncy (ankle) was used as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Sunday and flied out to right field in his only at-bat.

Muncy came on to hit for Trevor Bauer with a pair of runners on base and two outs in a two-run game but couldn't produce a clutch hit. He remains day-to-day for a return to playing the field and rejoining the starting lineup after mildly spraining his right ankle Friday. The Dodgers are off Monday, so Muncy's next chance to start will come Tuesday in Pittsburgh.