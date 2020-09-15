site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Gets rare day off
By
RotoWire Staff
Muncy will sit Tuesday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Muncy sits for just the second time all season. Cody Bellinger starts at first base, with Edwin Rios getting the nod at third.
