Dodgers' Max Muncy: Getting more tests on wrist
Muncy said after departing Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Padres that he'll require additional tests on his injured right wrist, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Muncy struck out in his first two plate appearances of the night before exiting when he was struck by a Matt Strahm pitch in the fifth inning. Initial X-rays cleared Muncy of any structural damage to the wrist, leaving the slugger optimistic that he's merely dealing with a bone bruise. The Dodgers should have a better idea regarding the exact nature and extent of Muncy's injury after sending him in for more scans Thursday, but the 29-year-old seems unlikely to be available for the team's series opener in Arizona even if the tests yield favorable results.
