Muncy said after Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rays that he will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Though the Dodgers described Muncy's injury as a left hamstring cramp when he was removed in the bottom of the third inning, he'll still undergo imaging as the team looks to confirm that he's avoided a strain. Muncy, who went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run before exiting the contest, picked up the injury while running the bases in the top of the third. Even if the MRI yields good news, it wouldn't be surprising if Muncy sat out Monday's game against the Nationals for precautionary purposes.