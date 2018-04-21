Dodgers' Max Muncy: Getting starts versus righties
Muncy got another start at the hot corner Friday, going 0-for-4 in a loss to the Nationals.
Muncy was called up after Logan Forsythe (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list earlier this week. The 27-year-old has started both of Dodgers' previous two contests, both against right-handed starters, placing him on the strong side of a platoon at third with Kyle Farmer. Forsythe isn't expected to be out for long, so this uptick in playing time will be short lived for the utility infielder. That said, Muncy posted a healthy .309/.414/.491 slash line over 379 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, so there could be some value to be had for those in deep and NL-only formats, as well as a bargain play in DFS in games with a scheduled righty on the mound.
