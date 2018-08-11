Muncy went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of doubles in the Dodgers' 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Muncy had been in a slump coming off the All-Star break, but he's gotten back to his power-hitting ways with a pinch-hit home run on Thursday that he followed up with this three-hit effort that included his 26th long ball of the season. Even with his recent mini-lull, Muncy is still boasting a fabulous .262/.386/.590 slash line through 290 at-bats, and the pair of long balls over the past couple of days could be a sign that he's gearing up for another tear like the one that saw him become one of the hottest hitters in baseball earlier this season.