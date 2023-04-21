Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two walks in Thursday's 6-2 victory versus the Cubs.

Muncy gave the Dodgers an early lead with a second-inning solo shot to right-center field. The slugger got off to a slow start this season, slashing .121/.293/.212 with 16 strikeouts through his first nine contests. However, he's turned a corner since then, going 11-for-28 (.393) with seven long balls, 14 RBI and a 10:8 K:BB across his subsequent 10 games. The hot stretch has pushed Muncy's homer total to nine on the season, tied for second-most in MLB.