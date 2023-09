Muncy went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to Washington.

Muncy got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and added a two-run blast in the eighth. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the slugger, who has knocked in five runs during that span. Muncy is up to 96 RBI on the campaign, two shy of the career-best mark of 98 he established back in 2019.