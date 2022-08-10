Muncy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 10-3 win against the Twins on Tuesday.

Muncy connected on a solo shot off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan in the second inning and added an RBI double in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to a modest six games, coinciding with the start of August. During the stretch, the 31-year-old is slashing .375/.400/.875 with three home runs and doubles apiece in 24 at-bats and the successful week has upped Muncy's OPS from .613 to .665.