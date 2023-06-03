Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-4 victory over the Yankees on Friday.

Los Angeles put up six first-inning runs against Luis Severino, with Muncy's shot to left-center field accounting for two of them. The third baseman began the week dealing with a mild hamstring issue, but it cost him only one game doesn't appear to be affecting his production, as he's drive in at least one run in each of the three contests since his return. Muncy is tied for second in the league with 18 homers this season, and three of those have come in his past five games.