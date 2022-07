Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Muncy opened the scoring with a second-inning solo shot off Padres starter Blake Snell. This was Muncy's third homer in his last nine games, a span in which he's gone 7-for-30 (.233). The infielder's picked up the pace just slightly, as he's still slashing a meager .168/.325/.312 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 249 plate appearances.