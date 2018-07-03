Muncy went 1-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's 17-1 blowout win over the Pirates.

Muncy got another start at second base -- as expected against a right-handed starter, and has now made six starts at the keystone this season. It won't be long before the 27-year-old gains eligibility at the position in standard league formats. Muncy's .271/.414/.613 slash line already plays well at first base, but his value will receive a boost with the added positional flexibility. To give fantasy owners an idea of what's to come, the slugger's 18 homers would currently lead all qualified second basemen.

