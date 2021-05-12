Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-4 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Muncy put Los Angeles on the board with a 433-foot blast to center field in the fourth inning. The homer was his sixth of the campaign and third in his past six games. Muncy also took a base-on-balls in the second inning and has now drawn five walks over his past three games. The first baseman leads the league with 34 free passes on the season, helping to boost his OBP to .425 despite a meager .222 batting average.