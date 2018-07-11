Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Muncy's solo blast was his 21st, and it broke up San Diego starter Eric Lauer's bid for a complete game shutout with two outs in the ninth inning. The breakout 27-year-old has continued to excel in July, smacking four homers in the month -- all solo shots -- to go along with a .313 average and a .450 OBP over nine games.