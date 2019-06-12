Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes deep twice

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Muncy accounted for most of the Dodgers' offense against their crosstown rivals, drilling a pair of solo shots to center field in the third and fifth innings. The versatile infielder increased his home run total to 15 on the season -- 11 of which have come on the road. Proving that his out-of-nowhere season in 2018 was no fluke, Muncy has complemented the big home run total with a .278/.374/.534 slash line and 40 runs batted in.