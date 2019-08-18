Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes yard again

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

The 28-year-old has now gone yard in three straight games while driving in at least one run in five straight, pushing Muncy's slash line on the season to .258/.369/.527 with 31 homers and a career-high 85 RBI.

