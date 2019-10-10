Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes yard in Game 5 loss
Muncy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Muncy got the Dodgers off to a fast start with his two-run blast in the first inning off of Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. It was Muncy's third homer of the series, but the LA offense dried up the rest of the night outside of an Enrique Hernandez solo homer in the second inning. The 29-year-old Muncy is coming off consecutive 35-home run seasons and slashed .251/.374/.515 in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...