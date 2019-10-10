Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes yard in Game 5 loss

Muncy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Muncy got the Dodgers off to a fast start with his two-run blast in the first inning off of Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. It was Muncy's third homer of the series, but the LA offense dried up the rest of the night outside of an Enrique Hernandez solo homer in the second inning. The 29-year-old Muncy is coming off consecutive 35-home run seasons and slashed .251/.374/.515 in 2019.