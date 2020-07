Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win in Arizona.

Muncy launched his third long ball of the season with a solo shot off reliever Alex Young in the sixth inning. He also singled and scored in the first, and walked in the fourth. The 29-year-old appears to be off to another successful season. His three-position eligibility doesn't hurt, either.