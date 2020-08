Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Muncy hit one of seven Dodgers homers in the rout, going deep to right field in the eighth inning. Muncy has been showing signs of life at the plate recently, going 4-for-9 with a pair of walks during his current three-game hitting streak. Overall, he is slashing .192/.315/.413 this season.