Muncy went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Muncy snapped a 13-game homer drought in third inning with a two-run blast. He added a solo shot in the sixth for good measure, raising his season total to 18 long balls. The infielder is up to a .192/.321/.381 slash line with 54 RBI, 58 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 468 plate appearances, though he's now hit safely in four straight games.