Muncy said Thursday on Foul Territory that his left hamstring strain is of the low-grade variety.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday that it was a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but the diagnosis isn't quite that drastic. "If it was a Grade 2, you're looking at a month, two months," Muncy said. "Thankfully that's not what I'm looking at right now." He's yet to be placed on the injured list and could perhaps return to action this weekend against the rival Giants.