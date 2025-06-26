Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and six RBI in an 8-1 win against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Muncy's first two RBI can be attributed to the weather -- he lofted a pop fly in the infield with two runners on base in the sixth inning, but rain impeded the catch, allowing the ball to drop and resulting in two Dodgers crossing the plate. The veteran third baseman's next hit was all of his doing, as he blasted a 418-foot grand slam in the seventh frame to break the game open for Los Angeles. Muncy has six hits -- including three long balls -- and 13 RBI over his past three games, pushing his season OPS to .829 after it stood at .723 coming into June.