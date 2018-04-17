Muncy's contract was purchased by the Dodgers on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy has played well at Triple-A Oklahoma City since the season got underway. Over nine games he's gone 10-for-32 (.313) with two home runs and drawn six walks. He'll likely serve as a utility reserve option for the big club, as he's spent time in the outfield as well as at first, second and third base.