Muncy is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Muncy has homered in four straight games and owns an impressive .277/.395/.631 line on the year, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with a left-hander in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the opposition. Cody Bellinger is starting at first base in his stead, allowing Enrique Hernandez to pick up a start in center field.