Muncy is not in the lineup for Sunday's NLDS Game 3 against the Braves, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy typically sits out with left-handed pitchers on the bump for the opposition, so he'll do just that with southpaw Sean Newcomb tossing for Atlanta. David Freese will take a turn at first base in his stead.

