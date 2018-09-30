Muncy is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With lefty Andrew Suarez tossing for San Francisco, it comes as little surprise that Muncy will retreat to the bench. Unless he gets to the plate one more time as a pinch-hitter (or in a potential game 163), he'll finish the season with a career-best .957 OPS to go with 33 home runs, 75 RBI and 72 runs scored. David Freese will replace him at first base for the afternoon.