Muncy was removed from Friday's game against the Giants after getting hit on the right forearm by a pitch, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy initially remained in the game to run the bases after taking a pitch off his arm in the eighth inning but was pulled once the Dodgers' defense took the field. The severity of his injury is currently unknown, but if the Dodgers decide to sit him down for a game or two, Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas would be next in line for starts at the hot corner.