Dodgers' Max Muncy: Hits another homer

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in a 16-2 victory against the Phillies on Monday.

Cody Bellinger and Muncy went deep in back-to-back at-bats during the seventh, which increased the Dodgers' lead to eight. Muncy has been on a power tear lately, as he has four homers in his last eight games. He is batting .267 with 24 home runs, 64 RBI, 60 runs and three steals in 322 at-bats this season.