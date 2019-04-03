Muncy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy will give way to David Freese at first base Wednesday with a left-hander in Derek Holland getting the ball first for the Giants. The 28-year-old is off to a slow start to the season, going 2-for-20 with a homer and four RBI through six games.

