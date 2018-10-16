Muncy is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As has been the case all postseason, Muncy will give way to David Freese at first base with a southpaw (Gio Gonzalez) starting for the Brewers. Muncy is 1-for-6 with two walks and two runs scored through the first three games of the series.