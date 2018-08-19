Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a game-tying solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.

Muncy's long ball -- his second in as many days -- came against M's closer Edwin Diaz, who had given up three homers all season entering play Saturday. He isn't quite playing every day anymore after the Dodgers added Manny Machado and Brian Dozier and got Justin Turner back from the disabled list, but Muncy has the highest hard-hit rate among qualifiers in the second half with a mark north of 57 percent and still seems deserving of a starting spot in most formats.