Muncy went 2-for-4 with two walks, two runs scored and a grand slam in Wednesday's NLCS Game 3 win over the Braves.

Muncy's grand slam off lefty Grant Dayton capped off the Dodgers' 11-run first inning. He later doubled and came around to score the team's 15th run just two innings later. It was a very encouraging performance for the slugger, who slumped to a .192/.331/.389 line during the regular season.