Dodgers' Max Muncy: Hits grand slam Tuesday

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a walk in the Dodgers' 6-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

Muncy provided the big blow in the game, hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning off Gerardo Reyes to account for four of his team's six runs. After bursting onto the scene with a 35-homer campaign last season, Muncy has shown it wasn't a fluke, with this latest blast giving him 34 long balls in 2019. He's also compiled a .249/.369/.515 slash line in 137 games.