Muncy went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.
Muncy was hitless all night until he was able to provide the Dodgers with some late insurance runs after he cranked a two-run homer to give them a 6-2 lead in the eighth. It was his first long ball in four games since returning from the injured list and his 15th overall on the year. The 30-year-old is now slashing .261/.414/.531 with 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, a stolen base and a 49:51 BB:K. Muncy is one of the most patient hitters in baseball. His 49 walks are the fourth highest in the league while his .414 on-base percentage is good for second-best behind Vladimir Guerrero.