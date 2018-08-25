Muncy cracked a two-run homer in a pinch-hit appearance Friday against the Padres.

The long ball was Muncy's 29th of the season, and his .584 slugging percentage would rank fifth in the majors if he qualified. The Dodgers' trade-deadline acquisitions have put a slight dent into the slugger's everyday status, but Muncy is still seeing enough playing time against righties to remain a strong fantasy asset.

