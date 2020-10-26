Muncy went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's World Series Game 5 win over the Rays.

Muncy's fifth-inning solo shot off Tyler Glasnow provided an insurance run that ultimately proved unnecessary, as no more runs would be scored the rest of the way. He's now homered three times in the postseason to go along with a .268/.461/.500 slash line, a huge step up from his .192/.331/.389 line during the regular season. A jump in BABIP from .203 in the regular season to .364 in the playoffs accounts for much of that difference.