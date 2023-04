Muncy went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and a grand slam in Monday's 9-1 victory over the Giants.

Muncy smoked a three-run shot off Logan Webb in the third and a grand slam off Sean Hjelle in the seventh, marking his second and third homers of the season, respectively. Coming into the contest, Muncy had just four hits over his first 33 at-bats, so Monday's prolific outing was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy managers.