Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 victory over the Cubs.

Muncy extended the Dodgers' lead to 6-2 with a two-run homer in the seventh off Mark Leiter and hit a solo shot in the ninth off Brad Boxberger. After his third multi-homer game this season, Muncy now has 10 home runs, tying him with Pete Alonso for the MLB lead.