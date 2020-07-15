Muncy (finger) had two at-bats in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 29-year-old came off the bench and went 2-for-2 during the same inning, and he was replaced by a pinch runner after both hits. Muncy resumed swinging a bat Monday and apparently has no issues at the plate, but he's experiencing some discomfort while catching the ball and hasn't been taking groundballs. Manager Dave Roberts still expects Muncy to be at first base on Opening Day, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA, but until he's clear of the discomfort while catching his status will remain somewhat up in the air.