Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers again in win

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Muncy followed up his Tuesday two-homer effort by leaving the yard again in this contest, touching up Jon Lester with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old is showing that last season's unexpected, 35-homer breakout was no fluke so far in 2019, as he's now slashing .278/.372/.542 with 16 homers and 42 RBI through 227 at-bats.