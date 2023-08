Muncy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Muncy made a quick impact with his first-inning blast, extending his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's gone 10-for-30 (.333) with two homers, four doubles and eight RBI. It's an impressive stretch of consistency for the infielder, who owns a .204/.335/.484 slash line with 31 long balls, 85 RBI, 72 runs scored and one stolen base over 108 contests this season.