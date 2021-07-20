Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Muncy connected on the first pitch he saw and sent it soaring over the right field wall in the first inning to get the Dodgers on the board. The 30-year-old loves mashing against the Giants, as he has eight home runs in 10 games against the division rivals this year and also has four long balls in his last five games overall. He's hitting .275/.416/.579 with 22 homers, 58 RBI, 58 runs scored, a steal and a 61:59 BB:K over 339 plate appearances.