Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss against Baltimore.

Muncy crushed a 431-foot homer to center field in the top of the fifth to score Freddie Freeman and bring the Dodgers back within two runs of Baltimore. The third baseman had gone 0-for-13 at the plate over his previous three games coming in and is still batting just .180 in the month of July after batting .111 through all of June. He does, however, have four long balls this month to go along with eight RBI and 10 runs scored.