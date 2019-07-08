Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in loss to Padres

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Muncy got his club on the board in the second inning when he sent a solo shot just over the wall in left-center field. The long ball gives Muncy 22 at the All-Star break, putting him on a pace similar to that of his breakout season a year ago when he finished with 35. The slugger will hope to meet or exceed that number in the second half for the contending Dodgers.

