Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in loss
Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Giants.
The 28-year-old continued his recent power surge, as Monday's long ball was his fifth in the last eight games. Despite registering at least one walk in nine of the last 10 games, Muncy's walk rate is down in 2019, but his increased batting average of .285 and hard-hit rate of 44.5 percent show that he could produce more power as the season progresses. He's also sitting at ninth among all major-league first baseman in terms of OPS (.935), which is only slightly below his breakout figure from 2018.
